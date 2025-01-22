What is Edufex (EDUX)

Edufex is a trending blockchain-based platform with an e-learning management system. It connects learners, educators and universities. Edufex helps them achieve their career goals with the numerous online courses and secure universally accepted blockchain certification to upgrade their job skills and advance their careers. Many education, professional courses and certification aren't accessible, affordable, and out of reach for learners. Plus, travelling and living expenses are sky-high. However, we are there to provide a ray of hope by delivering many online courses without any geographical or linguistic barrier. Edufex believes that "One educated person in the family can change the life of everyone". Our goal is to allow learners to benefit from blockchain technologies' disruptiveness and make each step in their education and career more captivating, efficient, and rewarding. Providing understandable quality content (Informational videos & assessments) is our second goal which induces rapid growth in students. Professional instructors are available to clear any queries of the learners. Edufex provides 24x7 customer supports. Our technical team is highly active and always keeps an eye fixed for any security alert with prompt action.

