Edgeware Price (EDG)
The live price of Edgeware (EDG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 629.35K USD. EDG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Edgeware Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.40K USD
- Edgeware price change within the day is -2.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.95B USD
Get real-time price updates of the EDG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EDG price information.
During today, the price change of Edgeware to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edgeware to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edgeware to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edgeware to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Edgeware: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-2.25%
-24.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Edgeware is a high-performance, self-upgrading WASM smart contract platform, in the Polkadot ecosystem. Edgeware is now being launched via a lockdrop, a modified airdrop where participants timelock ETH to receive EDG.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EDG to AUD
A$--
|1 EDG to GBP
￡--
|1 EDG to EUR
€--
|1 EDG to USD
$--
|1 EDG to MYR
RM--
|1 EDG to TRY
₺--
|1 EDG to JPY
¥--
|1 EDG to RUB
₽--
|1 EDG to INR
₹--
|1 EDG to IDR
Rp--
|1 EDG to PHP
₱--
|1 EDG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 EDG to BRL
R$--
|1 EDG to CAD
C$--
|1 EDG to BDT
৳--
|1 EDG to NGN
₦--
|1 EDG to UAH
₴--
|1 EDG to VES
Bs--
|1 EDG to PKR
Rs--
|1 EDG to KZT
₸--
|1 EDG to THB
฿--
|1 EDG to TWD
NT$--
|1 EDG to CHF
Fr--
|1 EDG to HKD
HK$--
|1 EDG to MAD
.د.م--