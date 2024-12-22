Edge Price (EDGE)
The live price of Edge (EDGE) today is 0.918819 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.95M USD. EDGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Edge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 158.02K USD
- Edge price change within the day is -15.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 41.31M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EDGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EDGE price information.
During today, the price change of Edge to USD was $ -0.1689789648708495.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edge to USD was $ +4.4735914287.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edge to USD was $ +8.4152643885.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edge to USD was $ +0.83853054467976908.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.1689789648708495
|-15.53%
|30 Days
|$ +4.4735914287
|+486.88%
|60 Days
|$ +8.4152643885
|+915.88%
|90 Days
|$ +0.83853054467976908
|+1,044.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of Edge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.71%
-15.53%
-16.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Edge is the infrastructure of Web3. A peer-to-peer network and blockchain providing high performance decentralised web services, powered by the spare capacity all around us. Edge is a distributed computing paradigm that brings data storage and computation as close to the point of need as possible, pushing applications, data, and computing power away from centralized data centers. It is designed to reduce the volumes of data that must be moved, the consequent traffic, and the distance the data must travel, providing lower latency and reduced transmission costs. The $EDGE token can be bridged in and out of the Edge Network on a 1:1 basis with $XE, the coin internal to the network that is used for the transfer of value, device staking and community governance. The Edge Network is maintained by Edge Network Technologies, a not for profit company registered in England.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EDGE to AUD
A$1.46092221
|1 EDGE to GBP
￡0.72586701
|1 EDGE to EUR
€0.87287805
|1 EDGE to USD
$0.918819
|1 EDGE to MYR
RM4.1346855
|1 EDGE to TRY
₺32.33324061
|1 EDGE to JPY
¥143.74004436
|1 EDGE to RUB
₽94.58322786
|1 EDGE to INR
₹78.04448586
|1 EDGE to IDR
Rp14,819.65921557
|1 EDGE to PHP
₱54.05412177
|1 EDGE to EGP
￡E.46.74951072
|1 EDGE to BRL
R$5.58641952
|1 EDGE to CAD
C$1.31391117
|1 EDGE to BDT
৳109.34864919
|1 EDGE to NGN
₦1,420.11745821
|1 EDGE to UAH
₴38.37906963
|1 EDGE to VES
Bs46.859769
|1 EDGE to PKR
Rs254.72419137
|1 EDGE to KZT
₸480.55152519
|1 EDGE to THB
฿31.34091609
|1 EDGE to TWD
NT$29.98106397
|1 EDGE to CHF
Fr0.81774891
|1 EDGE to HKD
HK$7.13922363
|1 EDGE to MAD
.د.م9.20656638