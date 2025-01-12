Edelweis Coin Price (EDEL)
The live price of Edelweis Coin (EDEL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EDEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Edelweis Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.00 USD
- Edelweis Coin price change within the day is +1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Edelweis Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edelweis Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edelweis Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edelweis Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+16.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-33.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Edelweis Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+1.19%
-38.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Main Aims Our main aims are To be a decentralized cryptocurrency mixed with investment program, providing convenience in diversifying, make the project even more valuable with increasing time. Edelweis Coin (EDEL) is an investment coin. By having EDEL it means we have invested in a variety of investment form.
