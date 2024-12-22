ECOx Price (ECOX)
The live price of ECOx (ECOX) today is 0.066326 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.45M USD. ECOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ECOx Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 175.42K USD
- ECOx price change within the day is -3.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 428.95M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ECOX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ECOX price information.
During today, the price change of ECOx to USD was $ -0.00259626209354386.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ECOx to USD was $ -0.0106098651.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ECOx to USD was $ -0.0139217743.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ECOx to USD was $ -0.04274888055599483.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00259626209354386
|-3.76%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0106098651
|-15.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0139217743
|-20.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04274888055599483
|-39.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of ECOx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
-3.76%
-9.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Eco is a cryptocurrency with independent monetary policy, designed to evolve and support a growing Economy. Eco’s design is informed by the following assumptions: Given better economic data and a more transparent incentive structure for governance, it is possible to govern and grow a currency that is digitally-native and more clearly aligned with its users’ best interests. Within the Eco Currency system, there are two tokens. $ECO is the currency itself — governed by its community, with the goal of building an independent currency for saving and spending. $ECOx is the secondary token meant to bootstrap governance and liquidity for the system.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ECOX to AUD
A$0.10545834
|1 ECOX to GBP
￡0.05239754
|1 ECOX to EUR
€0.0630097
|1 ECOX to USD
$0.066326
|1 ECOX to MYR
RM0.298467
|1 ECOX to TRY
₺2.33401194
|1 ECOX to JPY
¥10.37603944
|1 ECOX to RUB
₽6.82759844
|1 ECOX to INR
₹5.63373044
|1 ECOX to IDR
Rp1,069.77404378
|1 ECOX to PHP
₱3.90195858
|1 ECOX to EGP
￡E.3.37466688
|1 ECOX to BRL
R$0.40326208
|1 ECOX to CAD
C$0.09484618
|1 ECOX to BDT
৳7.89345726
|1 ECOX to NGN
₦102.51280234
|1 ECOX to UAH
₴2.77043702
|1 ECOX to VES
Bs3.382626
|1 ECOX to PKR
Rs18.38755698
|1 ECOX to KZT
₸34.68916126
|1 ECOX to THB
฿2.26237986
|1 ECOX to TWD
NT$2.16421738
|1 ECOX to CHF
Fr0.05903014
|1 ECOX to HKD
HK$0.51535302
|1 ECOX to MAD
.د.م0.66458652