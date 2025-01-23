Drip Network Price (DRIP)
The live price of Drip Network (DRIP) today is 0.00244771 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DRIP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Drip Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 769.28 USD
- Drip Network price change within the day is +3.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
DRIP to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Drip Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Drip Network to USD was $ -0.0004806754.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Drip Network to USD was $ -0.0004664238.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Drip Network to USD was $ -0.001242661478458289.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004806754
|-19.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004664238
|-19.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001242661478458289
|-33.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Drip Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+3.35%
+2.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DRIP can be deposited into the Faucet Contract to provide a consistent 1% daily return (up to 365% of initial principal amount) for participation over time. Income comes from 10% taxes on exchanges and referrals. A reservoir is also available to provide wBNB rewards. DRIP is the only deflationary daily ROI token that pays stakers and referrers from a tax on transactions and not through inflation.
