Dr Solwitz Price (DOCTOR)
The live price of Dr Solwitz (DOCTOR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.86K USD. DOCTOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dr Solwitz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.33 USD
- Dr Solwitz price change within the day is +0.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.88M USD
During today, the price change of Dr Solwitz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dr Solwitz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dr Solwitz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dr Solwitz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-37.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-6.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dr Solwitz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+0.95%
-11.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dr. Solwitz is a unique token on the Solana blockchain that blends the essence of crypto culture with the viral energy of internet memes. At its core, the project embraces the humor, chaos, and unpredictability of the "degen" lifestyle while carving out a niche as the go-to token for meme creators and fans alike. Dr. Solwitz, the fictional character behind the token, symbolizes the dual life of modern crypto enthusiasts. By day, they're risk-taking, high-stakes gamblers in the volatile world of crypto trading. By night, they transform into “surgeons” who skillfully manipulate popular meme characters in order to sustain his trading eager.
