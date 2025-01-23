Dovi is a community-driven Bitcoin Layer 2 and EVM-compatible smart contract platform. It is designed to enhance scalability, reduce transaction costs, and fosters a more secure and decentralized financial ecosystem. KuCoin Labs, the incubator and investment arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has made a strategic investment in Dovi. Dovi Bitcoin Layer2, also known as the Dovi Protocol, is an innovative solution designed to enhance the functionality, efficiency, and scalability of the Bitcoin network. It accomplishes this through the integration of advanced technologies and innovative concepts while preserving Bitcoin's core strengths, such as decentralization and security. This Layer2 solution notably increases transaction speed and processing capacity, introduces smart contract capabilities to support complex applications, and enables cross-chain interoperability, aiming to optimize user experience, transaction efficiency, and security within the Bitcoin network. Dovi focuses on establishing innovative solutions for Bitcoin Layer2 to optimize user experience and transaction efficiency within the BTC ecosystem.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.