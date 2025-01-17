Doric Network Price (DRC)
The live price of Doric Network (DRC) today is 0.435516 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DRC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Doric Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 74.27K USD
- Doric Network price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Doric Network to USD was $ +0.00018287.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Doric Network to USD was $ -0.0407477044.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Doric Network to USD was $ -0.0741614065.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Doric Network to USD was $ -0.1521655499552248.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00018287
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0407477044
|-9.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0741614065
|-17.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1521655499552248
|-25.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Doric Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.90%
+0.04%
+3.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Doric is a blockchain-based ecosystem that aims to tokenize and fractionalize assets such as enterprises and properties aiming at increasing liquidity and business possibilities. The consensus mechanism used in the Doric blockchain is Proof of Authority (PoA), where selected nodes are responsible for validating and confirming transactions. This format allows much faster transactions, allowing the network to be scalable. DRC is the native cryptocurrency that feeds the financial system of the Doric blockchain. It is used within the trading environment of the Doric ecosystem, which enables the buying and selling of fractions of tokenized properties. Because it is a digital currency that cooperates with a property financing mechanism it has the necessary liquidity and price stability. DRC allows for many more possibilities, representing a breakthrough for something already so innovative. It's the security of the blockchain, with much more agility and security.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
