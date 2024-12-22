DOMES Price (DOMES)
The live price of DOMES (DOMES) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 401.57K USD. DOMES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DOMES Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 177.05 USD
- DOMES price change within the day is +5.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 550.00B USD
During today, the price change of DOMES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DOMES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DOMES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DOMES to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DOMES: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
+5.53%
-12.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$DOMES is more than just a token—it’s a movement. Built on the TON blockchain, $DOMES is dedicated to protecting privacy and empowering the community. With a vision rooted in freedom, security, and the power of meme culture, $DOMES combines the fun of meme tokens with a serious commitment to digital rights. By holding $DOMES, you’re not only part of an innovative ecosystem but also supporting the right to privacy in a rapidly evolving digital world. 🌐🔒
