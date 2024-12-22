Dog Wif Nunchucks Price (NINJA)
The live price of Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) today is 0.00593642 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.96M USD. NINJA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dog Wif Nunchucks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 73.19K USD
- Dog Wif Nunchucks price change within the day is -17.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Dog Wif Nunchucks to USD was $ -0.001278190010314579.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dog Wif Nunchucks to USD was $ -0.0042101808.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dog Wif Nunchucks to USD was $ +0.0062334600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dog Wif Nunchucks to USD was $ +0.002540228082635846.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001278190010314579
|-17.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0042101808
|-70.92%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0062334600
|+105.00%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002540228082635846
|+74.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dog Wif Nunchucks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.42%
-17.71%
-27.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing $NINJA, the first meme coin on Injective Protocol that brings a touch of humor and playfulness to the world of decentralized finance. Unveiling a unique twist, $NINJA stands out from the crowd with its mascot—a dog armed with nunchucks, capturing the essence of lightheartedness and unpredictability. In the realm of cryptocurrency, where projects often come with complex structures and serious ambitions, $NINJA breaks the mold. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 NINJA tokens, this meme coin embraces simplicity and a carefree attitude. However, it's not just the tokenomics that set $NINJA apart; it's the absence of several traditional features that makes it truly distinctive. Zero taxes, zero team allocation, zero presale, and zero BS—$NINJA takes a bold stance against the norm. Unlike other projects that may burden users with various fees and allocations, $NINJA is designed to be a straightforward and transparent token. The decision to exclude team allocations and presales ensures that the distribution of NINJA tokens is fair and decentralized from the start. What sets $NINJA apart even further is its lack of a formal team and a planned roadmap. While conventional crypto projects often emphasize the importance of a dedicated team and a clear roadmap to achieve success, $NINJA embraces a more spontaneous and carefree approach. The absence of a roadmap doesn't mean that $NINJA lacks direction; rather, it signifies a commitment to adaptability and unpredictability—traits embodied by the dog wielding nunchucks.
|1 NINJA to AUD
A$0.0094389078
|1 NINJA to GBP
￡0.0046897718
|1 NINJA to EUR
€0.005639599
|1 NINJA to USD
$0.00593642
|1 NINJA to MYR
RM0.02671389
|1 NINJA to TRY
₺0.2089026198
|1 NINJA to JPY
¥0.9286935448
|1 NINJA to RUB
₽0.6110950748
|1 NINJA to INR
₹0.5042395148
|1 NINJA to IDR
Rp95.7486962726
|1 NINJA to PHP
₱0.3492395886
|1 NINJA to EGP
￡E.0.3020450496
|1 NINJA to BRL
R$0.0360934336
|1 NINJA to CAD
C$0.0084890806
|1 NINJA to BDT
৳0.7064933442
|1 NINJA to NGN
₦9.1752713878
|1 NINJA to UAH
₴0.2479642634
|1 NINJA to VES
Bs0.30275742
|1 NINJA to PKR
Rs1.6457537166
|1 NINJA to KZT
₸3.1048070242
|1 NINJA to THB
฿0.2024912862
|1 NINJA to TWD
NT$0.1937053846
|1 NINJA to CHF
Fr0.0052834138
|1 NINJA to HKD
HK$0.0461259834
|1 NINJA to MAD
.د.م0.0594829284