Digital Standard (DSBC) A Comprehensive Digital Financial Ecosystem DSBC offers a diverse suite of tools to help you manage and grow your crypto and fiat assets, all within a secure, cross-chain DeFi environment. Trading: • Flexibility: Trade cryptocurrencies, CFDs, derivatives, futures, and stocks for maximum portfolio customization. • Vast Selection: Access over 120 cryptocurrencies and 20 fiat currencies. Digital Wallet: • Convenience: Monitor crypto and fiat balances in real-time on your mobile device. • Seamless Transfers: Move funds quickly and easily with "Venmo for crypto" functionality. • Contactless Payments: Pay vendors with your mobile device using NFC/MST technology. Banking: • Comprehensive Services: Debit/credit cards, savings, staking, and a range of consumer and business lending. Remittances: • Send funds worldwide using the DSB token for near-instant conversion to the desired fiat currency upon arrival. • Speed and Efficiency: Transactions settle within seconds, offering significant advantages over traditional methods. Rewards: • Earn as You Transact: Benefit from reward incentive programs tied to your activity within the DSBC ecosystem. The DSB Token: • Token Symbol: DSB • Token Type: Utility Token • Powers the decentralized DSBC protocol for seamless crypto-fiat conversions and low-cost global transfers.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.