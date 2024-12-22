DexToro Pro Price (DTORO)
The live price of DexToro Pro (DTORO) today is 0.086234 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 258.84K USD. DTORO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DexToro Pro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 321.11 USD
- DexToro Pro price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 3.00M USD
During today, the price change of DexToro Pro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DexToro Pro to USD was $ -0.0545183938.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DexToro Pro to USD was $ -0.0531417025.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DexToro Pro to USD was $ -0.22268720366957565.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0545183938
|-63.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0531417025
|-61.62%
|90 Days
|$ -0.22268720366957565
|-72.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of DexToro Pro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-50.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DexToro is a decentralized derivatives trading platform offering leveraged perpetual futures trading on Optimism powered by the Synthetix protocol and Ethereum. Gain exposure to a variety of on-chain and real-world assets while having access to advanced trading functionality through the proprietary DexToro Smart Wallet. DexToro offers the same performance and features of traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, including advanced order types, but with the addition of supporting Forex & Stocks, all while remaining completely trustless and self-custodial powered by smart contracts.
