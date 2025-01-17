DEXED Price (DEXED)
The live price of DEXED (DEXED) today is 0.00239997 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEXED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEXED Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.57K USD
- DEXED price change within the day is -16.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DEXED to USD was $ -0.000472524687579135.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEXED to USD was $ -0.0011762404.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEXED to USD was $ -0.0011762404.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEXED to USD was $ +0.0004964123366096192.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000472524687579135
|-16.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011762404
|-49.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011762404
|-49.01%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0004964123366096192
|+26.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of DEXED: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.90%
-16.44%
-17.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
All in one DeFi suite for traders & Degens. Real-time data analysis to anticipate tokens movements. Discover new gems and ride the next x1000 waves.
