What is Derby Stars RUN (DSRUN)

What is the project about? Derby Stars game is all about raising and racing horses. The goal of the game is to breed, grow, train, and trade your horse NFTs, as well as compete in PVE and PVP races, in order to earn tokens as rewards. What makes your project unique? Because of Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Horse racing game genre is a booming field in the world. But unfortunately, I could not find any dominant or entertaining horse racing games in Web 3 yet. We have experience developing the successful mobile horse racing game known as Derby Days 10 years ago. Now all the members are reunited in order to prove that we can make a great Web 3 horse racing game once again. History of your project. Core team came from big game companies like EA, Nexon, NC, Com2us, Jam City, etc. The team size is around 30 people. 90% are for Game Development and 10% who know Web3 very well are for Business. We together developed Derby days 10 years ago and now we together are developing the derby stars again. What’s next for your project? The game is scheduled to be released on August 7th. After releasing Derby Stars, we would focus on marketing for user acquisition and update for Rental system and new content. What can your token be used for? RUN tokens have a fixed max supply (500M) and act as a fuel for Derby Stars ecosystem.

Derby Stars RUN (DSRUN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website