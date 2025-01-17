Der Daku Price (DAKU)
The live price of Der Daku (DAKU) today is 0.01921104 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.09M USD. DAKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Der Daku Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 301.94K USD
- Der Daku price change within the day is +16.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of Der Daku to USD was $ +0.00268311.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Der Daku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Der Daku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Der Daku to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00268311
|+16.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Der Daku: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.91%
+16.23%
+522.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
“DAKU - the Meme Coin with charm and ambition! Join the pack, embrace the fun, and ride the wave of financial growth. Don’t miss out on the future of crypto!” In our community are many meme whales and we wanna give the chance to the people to get rich for fun!!! DAKU - the Meme Coin with charm and ambition! Join the pack, embrace the fun, and ride the wave of financial growth. Don’t miss out on the future of crypto!” In our community are many meme whales and we wanna give the chance to the people to get rich for fun!!!
