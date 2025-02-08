DePIN DAO Price (DEPINDAO)
The live price of DePIN DAO (DEPINDAO) today is 0.00009603 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEPINDAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DePIN DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.93K USD
- DePIN DAO price change within the day is -67.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEPINDAO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEPINDAO price information.
During today, the price change of DePIN DAO to USD was $ -0.000196669551646002.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DePIN DAO to USD was $ -0.0000423644.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DePIN DAO to USD was $ -0.0000656151.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DePIN DAO to USD was $ -0.00036934513579328343.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000196669551646002
|-67.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000423644
|-44.11%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000656151
|-68.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00036934513579328343
|-79.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of DePIN DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-67.19%
-46.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Biggest Big Data Center Based on Solana. DePIN DAO integrates the data of different users, analyzes the user's behavior habits and consumption maps after big data processing and provides it to web2 and web3 application service providers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEPINDAO to AUD
A$0.0001526877
|1 DEPINDAO to GBP
￡0.000076824
|1 DEPINDAO to EUR
€0.0000921888
|1 DEPINDAO to USD
$0.00009603
|1 DEPINDAO to MYR
RM0.0004263732
|1 DEPINDAO to TRY
₺0.0034455564
|1 DEPINDAO to JPY
¥0.0145360611
|1 DEPINDAO to RUB
₽0.0093062673
|1 DEPINDAO to INR
₹0.0084295134
|1 DEPINDAO to IDR
Rp1.5742620432
|1 DEPINDAO to PHP
₱0.0055716606
|1 DEPINDAO to EGP
￡E.0.0048274281
|1 DEPINDAO to BRL
R$0.000556974
|1 DEPINDAO to CAD
C$0.0001363626
|1 DEPINDAO to BDT
৳0.0117175806
|1 DEPINDAO to NGN
₦0.1439729775
|1 DEPINDAO to UAH
₴0.0039823641
|1 DEPINDAO to VES
Bs0.0057618
|1 DEPINDAO to PKR
Rs0.0268010127
|1 DEPINDAO to KZT
₸0.048994506
|1 DEPINDAO to THB
฿0.0032515758
|1 DEPINDAO to TWD
NT$0.0031536252
|1 DEPINDAO to CHF
Fr0.000086427
|1 DEPINDAO to HKD
HK$0.0007480737
|1 DEPINDAO to MAD
.د.م0.0009612603