DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”.
Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action.
The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon.
We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP.
To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed.
By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นDOGIN สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น DOGIN ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ DOGIN แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น DOGINกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา DOGIN
อยากรู้ว่า DOGIN จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา DOGIN ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
