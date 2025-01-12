Demeter Price (DEO)
The live price of Demeter (DEO) today is 0.0051066 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.13K USD. DEO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Demeter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 238.00 USD
- Demeter price change within the day is -12.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.90M USD
During today, the price change of Demeter to USD was $ -0.000700796386491468.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Demeter to USD was $ -0.0028954702.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Demeter to USD was $ -0.0017154489.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Demeter to USD was $ -0.010351890156391808.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000700796386491468
|-12.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0028954702
|-56.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0017154489
|-33.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.010351890156391808
|-66.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Demeter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.61%
-12.06%
-38.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ceres is the first project to build on the SORA network. They specialize in developing DeFi services and utilities for projects on the SORA network and tokens on Polkaswap. There are also three airdrop tokens for Ceres holders: Demeter, Hermes and Apollo. Each of the tokens will have its own platform with different purposes. Fees from those platforms will be used for burning and other ecosystem uses. Demeter (DEO) is the first airdrop token with its platform called Demeter Farming Platform. Users are able to farm in multiple pools with the same LPs. Furthermore, all liquidity providers in Demeter Farming pools will get PSWAP rewards the same as before because they will not give their liquidity to the platform as is the case with smart contracts on ERC-20, BSC, and other networks. The Demeter Farming platform is not only beneficial to users who seek to put the tokens they are hodling to work. This platform provides Farming-as-a-Service feature which other projects can use to create farming for their tokens without coding. Demeter (DEO) token will have the first Play-to-Earn game on SORA - DEO Arena in which users will use DEO token for playing the game.
