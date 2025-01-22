Delrey Inu Price (DELREY)
The live price of Delrey Inu (DELREY) today is 0.064186 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DELREY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Delrey Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 170.22 USD
- Delrey Inu price change within the day is +2.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Delrey Inu to USD was $ +0.00137363.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Delrey Inu to USD was $ -0.0096941977.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Delrey Inu to USD was $ -0.0099669497.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Delrey Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00137363
|+2.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0096941977
|-15.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0099669497
|-15.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Delrey Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+2.19%
+1.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? DelRey Inu is a fun, community-driven meme token that pays tribute to Maye Musk's beloved dog, DelRey. What makes your project unique? This adorable pup is the best friend of Floki, another beloved dog in the Musk family. DelRey Inu is an exciting token that has captured the hearts of over 350 people in the crypto community. Token has 0 taxes and liquidity is locked for 100 years. History of your project. We had a fair launch on 24th March 2023, and our contract is renounced. What’s next for your project? Exchange Listings in Q2 2023, Delrey Inu NFTs in May 2023. What can your token be used for? Our project is a meme token, and a great way to honour the memory of a cherished pet, and to connect with other animal lovers in the crypto community.
|1 DELREY to AUD
A$0.10205574
|1 DELREY to GBP
￡0.0513488
|1 DELREY to EUR
€0.0609767
|1 DELREY to USD
$0.064186
|1 DELREY to MYR
RM0.28498584
|1 DELREY to TRY
₺2.2882309
|1 DELREY to JPY
¥9.99889508
|1 DELREY to RUB
₽6.32296286
|1 DELREY to INR
₹5.5456704
|1 DELREY to IDR
Rp1,035.25791958
|1 DELREY to PHP
₱3.7484624
|1 DELREY to EGP
￡E.3.2285558
|1 DELREY to BRL
R$0.38704158
|1 DELREY to CAD
C$0.09178598
|1 DELREY to BDT
৳7.77228274
|1 DELREY to NGN
₦99.51269068
|1 DELREY to UAH
₴2.70415618
|1 DELREY to VES
Bs3.53023
|1 DELREY to PKR
Rs17.79941966
|1 DELREY to KZT
₸33.4473246
|1 DELREY to THB
฿2.17077052
|1 DELREY to TWD
NT$2.10080778
|1 DELREY to CHF
Fr0.0577674
|1 DELREY to HKD
HK$0.49936708
|1 DELREY to MAD
.د.م0.64057628