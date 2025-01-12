Degis Price (DEG)
The live price of Degis (DEG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 632.71 USD. DEG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Degis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.35 USD
- Degis price change within the day is +2.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.04M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEG price information.
During today, the price change of Degis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Degis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Degis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Degis to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-82.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Degis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+2.22%
+26.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Degis is the 1st all-in-one protection protocol built on Avalanche. The ultimate goal is to build a universal crypto protection platform and shape a decentralized protection ecosystem. With blockchain infrastructures, Deigs can resolve cumbersome purchasing and complicated claims in the traditional markets and better perform via smart contracts. To tackle the existing problems, Degis focuses on wider cover areas, capital liquidity aggregation, and instant payouts. Degis is establishing a new paradigm for crypto insurance. On Degis, users are able to protect themselves from token price volatilities, impermanent loss, wallet risks, and even smart-contract insurance. Basically, Degis is going to fill the gap of the current DeFi insurance world. To provide a better experience for every user, we build Degis with 3 main characteristics: to protect, to earn, to play. Every contributor, no matter if you are buying or selling insurance, will be incentivized by Degis tokens."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEG to AUD
A$--
|1 DEG to GBP
￡--
|1 DEG to EUR
€--
|1 DEG to USD
$--
|1 DEG to MYR
RM--
|1 DEG to TRY
₺--
|1 DEG to JPY
¥--
|1 DEG to RUB
₽--
|1 DEG to INR
₹--
|1 DEG to IDR
Rp--
|1 DEG to PHP
₱--
|1 DEG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DEG to BRL
R$--
|1 DEG to CAD
C$--
|1 DEG to BDT
৳--
|1 DEG to NGN
₦--
|1 DEG to UAH
₴--
|1 DEG to VES
Bs--
|1 DEG to PKR
Rs--
|1 DEG to KZT
₸--
|1 DEG to THB
฿--
|1 DEG to TWD
NT$--
|1 DEG to CHF
Fr--
|1 DEG to HKD
HK$--
|1 DEG to MAD
.د.م--