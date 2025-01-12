DEFY Price (DEFY)
The live price of DEFY (DEFY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEFY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEFY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 204.16 USD
- DEFY price change within the day is -12.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DEFY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEFY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEFY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEFY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+19.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+38.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DEFY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-12.00%
+23.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DEFY is the utility token of DEFY, a play-to-earn NFT Blockchain mobile game. DEFY immerses players in a metaverse that bridges the virtual and physical worlds, fusing hyper casual code breaking gameplay, learn-to-earn elements and real world exploration with AR adventures.
