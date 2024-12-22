Defender Bot Price (DFNDR)
The live price of Defender Bot (DFNDR) today is 0.03880884 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.28M USD. DFNDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Defender Bot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.63K USD
- Defender Bot price change within the day is +0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 84.45M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DFNDR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DFNDR price information.
During today, the price change of Defender Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Defender Bot to USD was $ +0.0039258479.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Defender Bot to USD was $ +0.0044113232.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Defender Bot to USD was $ -0.002577364963024725.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0039258479
|+10.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0044113232
|+11.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002577364963024725
|-6.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Defender Bot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.38%
+0.24%
+11.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Defender Bot operates without relying on wallet signatures, offering a seamless connection process distinct from conventional methods. This is an innovative solution for Telegram communities that will streamline group management. Capable of protecting any group/community. Group owner can set the necessary requirements, and the bot allows a user to enter the group only if they meet all the requirements group owner specified.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DFNDR to AUD
A$0.0617060556
|1 DFNDR to GBP
￡0.0306589836
|1 DFNDR to EUR
€0.036868398
|1 DFNDR to USD
$0.03880884
|1 DFNDR to MYR
RM0.17463978
|1 DFNDR to TRY
₺1.3656830796
|1 DFNDR to JPY
¥6.0712549296
|1 DFNDR to RUB
₽3.9949819896
|1 DFNDR to INR
₹3.2964228696
|1 DFNDR to IDR
Rp625.9489446252
|1 DFNDR to PHP
₱2.2831240572
|1 DFNDR to EGP
￡E.1.9745937792
|1 DFNDR to BRL
R$0.2359577472
|1 DFNDR to CAD
C$0.0554966412
|1 DFNDR to BDT
৳4.6186400484
|1 DFNDR to NGN
₦59.9825550156
|1 DFNDR to UAH
₴1.6210452468
|1 DFNDR to VES
Bs1.97925084
|1 DFNDR to PKR
Rs10.7589747132
|1 DFNDR to KZT
₸20.2974114084
|1 DFNDR to THB
฿1.3237695324
|1 DFNDR to TWD
NT$1.2663324492
|1 DFNDR to CHF
Fr0.0345398676
|1 DFNDR to HKD
HK$0.3015446868
|1 DFNDR to MAD
.د.م0.3888645768