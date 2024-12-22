Deenar Gold Price (DEEN)
The live price of Deenar Gold (DEEN) today is 78.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 276.36K USD. DEEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Deenar Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 125.59 USD
- Deenar Gold price change within the day is -2.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.53K USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEEN price information.
During today, the price change of Deenar Gold to USD was $ -1.64831307356565.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Deenar Gold to USD was $ -6.8290386360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Deenar Gold to USD was $ -9.4074072180.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Deenar Gold to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -1.64831307356565
|-2.06%
|30 Days
|$ -6.8290386360
|-8.73%
|60 Days
|$ -9.4074072180
|-12.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Deenar Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-2.06%
-4.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Deenar Gold (DEEN) is a Sharia-compliant digital token, fully backed by physical gold, where each token represents one gram of gold securely stored by Brinks, a global leader in vault and logistics services. This ensures that every token holder owns a tangible, allocated portion of physical gold, providing a transparent and stable store of value. Built on the HAQQ Network, a blockchain designed to meet Islamic finance principles, DEEN combines modern blockchain technology with the traditional value of gold. It offers a secure, halal solution for Muslims and other ethically-minded investors seeking to preserve and grow wealth in a manner that aligns with Islamic law. With the backing of physical gold and compliance with Sharia standards, Deenar provides a unique financial tool that bridges the gap between ethical investing and the advantages of blockchain, such as transparency, instant transfers, and decentralized ownership.
