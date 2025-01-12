DecentraCloud Price (DCLOUD)
The live price of DecentraCloud (DCLOUD) today is 0.02176662 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DCLOUD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DecentraCloud Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.45 USD
- DecentraCloud price change within the day is +0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DCLOUD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DCLOUD price information.
During today, the price change of DecentraCloud to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DecentraCloud to USD was $ -0.0014012043.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DecentraCloud to USD was $ +0.0014312858.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DecentraCloud to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014012043
|-6.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0014312858
|+6.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DecentraCloud: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.20%
-1.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introduction: DecentraCloud is a pioneering project at the forefront of the decentralized storage revolution. With a focus on security, accessibility, and user empowerment, DecentraCloud aims to redefine the way we store, access, and manage data in the digital age. Vision: Our vision is to create a decentralized storage ecosystem that empowers individuals and organizations to take control of their data. By leveraging blockchain technology and innovative protocols, DecentraCloud seeks to provide a secure, transparent, and user-centric alternative to traditional centralized storage solutions. Key Features: Decentralization: DecentraCloud utilizes decentralized storage protocols to ensure that data is distributed across a network of nodes, eliminating single points of failure and enhancing security. Security: With end-to-end encryption and robust security measures, DecentraCloud ensures that your data remains safe and confidential at all times. Accessibility: DecentraCloud enables seamless access to your data from anywhere in the world, allowing for greater flexibility and convenience. User Empowerment: DecentraCloud puts users in control of their data, with features such as granular access controls, transparent auditing mechanisms, and the ability to monetize unused storage space. Use Cases: Personal Data Storage: Store photos, videos, documents, and more securely on the DecentraCloud platform. Enterprise Solutions: DecentraCloud offers tailored solutions for businesses seeking secure and scalable storage options. Decentralized Applications (DApps): Developers can leverage DecentraCloud's infrastructure to build and deploy DApps with decentralized storage capabilities.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DCLOUD to AUD
A$0.0352619244
|1 DCLOUD to GBP
￡0.0176309622
|1 DCLOUD to EUR
€0.0211136214
|1 DCLOUD to USD
$0.02176662
|1 DCLOUD to MYR
RM0.0977321238
|1 DCLOUD to TRY
₺0.770538348
|1 DCLOUD to JPY
¥3.4319429754
|1 DCLOUD to RUB
₽2.2121415906
|1 DCLOUD to INR
₹1.8756296454
|1 DCLOUD to IDR
Rp356.8297789728
|1 DCLOUD to PHP
₱1.28423058
|1 DCLOUD to EGP
￡E.1.100302641
|1 DCLOUD to BRL
R$0.1332117144
|1 DCLOUD to CAD
C$0.0313439328
|1 DCLOUD to BDT
৳2.6550923076
|1 DCLOUD to NGN
₦33.7465323156
|1 DCLOUD to UAH
₴0.9244283514
|1 DCLOUD to VES
Bs1.15363086
|1 DCLOUD to PKR
Rs6.0885589464
|1 DCLOUD to KZT
₸11.5410972564
|1 DCLOUD to THB
฿0.7548663816
|1 DCLOUD to TWD
NT$0.7206927882
|1 DCLOUD to CHF
Fr0.0198076242
|1 DCLOUD to HKD
HK$0.1693443036
|1 DCLOUD to MAD
.د.م0.2196251958