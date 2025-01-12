DeBio Network Price (DBIO)
The live price of DeBio Network (DBIO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DBIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeBio Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 28.86 USD
- DeBio Network price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DBIO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DBIO price information.
During today, the price change of DeBio Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeBio Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeBio Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeBio Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-51.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-2.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DeBio Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-16.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeBio Network is a decentralized anonymous-first medical and biomedical platform created for users who want to anonymously submit to tests and various medical samples from the comfort of their homes. DeBio Network is created using Substrate, a blockchain framework behind the Polkadot & Kusama Ecosystem. DeBio Network's blockchain is an Appchain on the Octopus Network, a Substrate relay chain on the NEAR Protocol.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DBIO to AUD
A$--
|1 DBIO to GBP
￡--
|1 DBIO to EUR
€--
|1 DBIO to USD
$--
|1 DBIO to MYR
RM--
|1 DBIO to TRY
₺--
|1 DBIO to JPY
¥--
|1 DBIO to RUB
₽--
|1 DBIO to INR
₹--
|1 DBIO to IDR
Rp--
|1 DBIO to PHP
₱--
|1 DBIO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DBIO to BRL
R$--
|1 DBIO to CAD
C$--
|1 DBIO to BDT
৳--
|1 DBIO to NGN
₦--
|1 DBIO to UAH
₴--
|1 DBIO to VES
Bs--
|1 DBIO to PKR
Rs--
|1 DBIO to KZT
₸--
|1 DBIO to THB
฿--
|1 DBIO to TWD
NT$--
|1 DBIO to CHF
Fr--
|1 DBIO to HKD
HK$--
|1 DBIO to MAD
.د.م--