DComm is an evm, smart contract blockchain protocol optimised for the tokenization of real world-assets and authentication of real-world asset data. This is achieved by implementing three chains across the platform, each running its own consensus, each independent, yet all functioning together as a platform. In addition, the blockchain is powered by a core layer that caters to the various components for the real-world asset tokenization and DeFi. $DCM is used as the primary means of authentication and representation of physical assets onboarded onto the DComm Blockchain. These tokens, backed by tangible assets, provide a bridge between the digital and physical realms, serving as certificates of ownership, reflecting the value and legitimacy of the underlying assets.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.