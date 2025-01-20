What is DBX (DBX)

DBX is a global ecosystem and a platform with its own blockchain for tokenizing assets. This is a peer-to-peer decentralized financial network with its own utilitarian DBX token and a hybrid blockchain, based on PoA (Proof of Authority), enabling to make almost instant transactions on the network (each second a new block is created). The DBX platform enables to create smart contracts, tokenize assets, and conduct instant transactions between various blockchains (DBX, BSC, Ethereum). The users of the DBX digital ecosystem may receive access to use: · the hybrid blockchain of DBX Smart Network, based on the PoA algorithm; · a crypto bank with a mobile wallet and low transaction fees (the Bang app); · more than 30 crypto assets for investments, including stablecoins; · platforms of tokenization of assets of the DBX-20 standard; · cross-chain bridges between the blockchains of DBX, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (swaport.io); · the marketplace; · a network of ATMs, established in many cities of the world; · payment cards, issued by private card processing; · staking services and smart dividends; · services of the DIBIX Digital Fund; · loyalty systems with the cashback mechanism; · partner programs and privileges. Assets, tokenized on the DBX platform may be widely used in all trending directions: DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, GameFI, DAO, etc., and are stored on various wallets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DBX (DBX) Resource Official Website