Day By Day Price (DBD)
The live price of Day By Day (DBD) today is 0.002554 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DBD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Day By Day Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 50.08K USD
- Day By Day price change within the day is +22.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DBD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DBD price information.
During today, the price change of Day By Day to USD was $ +0.00046308.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Day By Day to USD was $ +0.0007232417.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Day By Day to USD was $ +0.0001345781.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Day By Day to USD was $ +0.0001211293275967023.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00046308
|+22.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007232417
|+28.32%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001345781
|+5.27%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0001211293275967023
|+4.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Day By Day: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+22.15%
+113.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Day By Day is reimagining insurance with DeFi and NFTs. Our insurance asset management platform and asset registry mobile app will connect to our Web 3 insurance DAO and take insurance to a new level of trustworthiness and transparency. Our Day By Day DAO solution will consist of an insurance marketplace which will connect insurers and buyers to insure real world assets using NFTs (for policies and assets), while investors will have the opportunity to take advantage of DeFi type investing. The Day By Day platform is supported and driven by the DBD Token which will be used for: - Decentralised insurance transactions (premium payments, claim payments) - Powering the Insurance DAO (governance) - Resolving premium accuracy - Income for investors via DAO staking and claims pool liquidity investing - Insurer and investor risk management - Rewards for the community
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DBD to AUD
A$0.00411194
|1 DBD to GBP
￡0.00209428
|1 DBD to EUR
€0.00247738
|1 DBD to USD
$0.002554
|1 DBD to MYR
RM0.011493
|1 DBD to TRY
₺0.0907947
|1 DBD to JPY
¥0.39924128
|1 DBD to RUB
₽0.261785
|1 DBD to INR
₹0.22115086
|1 DBD to IDR
Rp41.86884576
|1 DBD to PHP
₱0.1492813
|1 DBD to EGP
￡E.0.12869606
|1 DBD to BRL
R$0.01540062
|1 DBD to CAD
C$0.00367776
|1 DBD to BDT
৳0.310311
|1 DBD to NGN
₦3.97818702
|1 DBD to UAH
₴0.10754894
|1 DBD to VES
Bs0.137916
|1 DBD to PKR
Rs0.71200412
|1 DBD to KZT
₸1.35561212
|1 DBD to THB
฿0.08790868
|1 DBD to TWD
NT$0.0838989
|1 DBD to CHF
Fr0.00232414
|1 DBD to HKD
HK$0.01987012
|1 DBD to MAD
.د.م0.02564216