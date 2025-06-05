Dawg World ราคา (DAWG)
ราคาสดของ Dawg World (DAWG) วันนี้คือ 0.00000494 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 4.93K USD ราคา DAWG เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด Dawg World หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- Dawg Worldการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น -2.02%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 997.42M USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา DAWG เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา DAWG ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Dawg World เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Dawg World เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.0000004869
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Dawg World เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Dawg World เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|-2.02%
|30 วัน
|$ -0.0000004869
|-9.85%
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ Dawg World: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
--
-2.02%
-9.91%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
Launched in [04/21/2025], $DAWG is a cryptocurrency built to provide users with a unique and accessible platform for participating in a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem. The token is designed with the goal of integrating digital ownership with entertainment, creating an experience that bridges the gap between luxury, culture, and the growing world of decentralized finance. $DAWG is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, and engagement. It operates on a decentralized platform that ensures transactions are secure, verified, and transparent for all users. This ecosystem allows participants to engage directly with the community, including through collaborations with lifestyle brands, exclusive events, and digital assets tied to the $DAWG brand. Users can earn rewards, access exclusive digital content, and take part in a variety of promotions and partnerships that aim to foster an engaging and vibrant online community. The token's design prioritizes scalability and security, using proven blockchain technologies to ensure fast, low-cost transactions that can handle high volumes. With a strong emphasis on usability, $DAWG is accessible to a wide range of individuals, from seasoned crypto users to those who are new to the world of digital assets. $DAWG is not just a token but a part of a larger ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with various applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and digital collectibles. The community and its contributions play a vital role in driving the value of the $DAWG token, fostering an environment where users have a voice in the platform's development and future direction. Community members are encouraged to participate in governance, ensuring that the evolution of $DAWG reflects the needs and desires of its users. The project is built with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and continuous development, $DAWG aims to become an established presence in the digital economy, providing a trusted platform for users to engage with and benefit from their involvement in the growing world of decentralized finance and digital assets. With a foundation built on community, transparency, and user empowerment, $DAWG is positioning itself as a forward-thinking asset that is accessible, rewarding, and integrated into the broader digital landscape.
|1 DAWG เป็น VND
₫0.1299961
|1 DAWG เป็น AUD
A$0.0000075582
|1 DAWG เป็น GBP
￡0.0000036062
|1 DAWG เป็น EUR
€0.0000042978
|1 DAWG เป็น USD
$0.00000494
|1 DAWG เป็น MYR
RM0.0000209456
|1 DAWG เป็น TRY
₺0.0001934504
|1 DAWG เป็น JPY
¥0.0007054814
|1 DAWG เป็น RUB
₽0.000391495
|1 DAWG เป็น INR
₹0.0004242472
|1 DAWG เป็น IDR
Rp0.0809835936
|1 DAWG เป็น KRW
₩0.006739395
|1 DAWG เป็น PHP
₱0.0002753556
|1 DAWG เป็น EGP
￡E.0.0002453698
|1 DAWG เป็น BRL
R$0.0000278616
|1 DAWG เป็น CAD
C$0.0000067184
|1 DAWG เป็น BDT
৳0.0006033716
|1 DAWG เป็น NGN
₦0.0078040638
|1 DAWG เป็น UAH
₴0.0002046642
|1 DAWG เป็น VES
Bs0.00047424
|1 DAWG เป็น PKR
Rs0.00139308
|1 DAWG เป็น KZT
₸0.002520388
|1 DAWG เป็น THB
฿0.0001608464
|1 DAWG เป็น TWD
NT$0.0001480024
|1 DAWG เป็น AED
د.إ0.0000181298
|1 DAWG เป็น CHF
Fr0.0000040014
|1 DAWG เป็น HKD
HK$0.0000387296
|1 DAWG เป็น MAD
.د.م0.0000453986
|1 DAWG เป็น MXN
$0.0000947492