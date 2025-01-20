Dark Matter Defi Price (DMD)
The live price of Dark Matter Defi (DMD) today is 0.00009264 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DMD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dark Matter Defi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.25 USD
- Dark Matter Defi price change within the day is -14.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DMD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Dark Matter Defi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dark Matter Defi to USD was $ -0.0000356961.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dark Matter Defi to USD was $ -0.0000253330.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dark Matter Defi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000356961
|-38.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000253330
|-27.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dark Matter Defi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.03%
-14.49%
-17.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dark Matter DeFi (DMD) is a project our team created with the vision to bring NFT staking with a storyline to the world of DeFi farming. NFT's are everywhere but none really are born with an evolving storyline behind them and we aim to change that. Dark Matter employs its native token, DMD, in all aspects of its ecosystem, including governance. At launch, you are able to stake, pool, and earn DMD. Additional use cases are in development, featuring NFTs and more. As Dark Matter brings forward proven and known use cases, they will always be framed with a twist matching the needs of our community while reflecting our theme. Our focus is on heightening our users' experiences in a fun, and most importantly, profitable, venture.
|1 DMD to AUD
A$0.0001491504
|1 DMD to GBP
￡0.0000759648
|1 DMD to EUR
€0.0000898608
|1 DMD to USD
$0.00009264
|1 DMD to MYR
RM0.00041688
|1 DMD to TRY
₺0.003293352
|1 DMD to JPY
¥0.0144814848
|1 DMD to RUB
₽0.0095224656
|1 DMD to INR
₹0.0080198448
|1 DMD to IDR
Rp1.5186882816
|1 DMD to PHP
₱0.0054203664
|1 DMD to EGP
￡E.0.0046672032
|1 DMD to BRL
R$0.0005623248
|1 DMD to CAD
C$0.0001334016
|1 DMD to BDT
৳0.0112548336
|1 DMD to NGN
₦0.1442988432
|1 DMD to UAH
₴0.003900144
|1 DMD to VES
Bs0.0050952
|1 DMD to PKR
Rs0.0258113568
|1 DMD to KZT
₸0.04914552
|1 DMD to THB
฿0.0031877424
|1 DMD to TWD
NT$0.0030487824
|1 DMD to CHF
Fr0.0000843024
|1 DMD to HKD
HK$0.0007207392
|1 DMD to MAD
.د.م0.0009301056