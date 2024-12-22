Dark Magic Price (DMAGIC)
The live price of Dark Magic (DMAGIC) today is 0.079689 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 318.76K USD. DMAGIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dark Magic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.22 USD
- Dark Magic price change within the day is -5.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DMAGIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DMAGIC price information.
During today, the price change of Dark Magic to USD was $ -0.00494416849316362.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dark Magic to USD was $ +0.0013792333.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dark Magic to USD was $ +0.0219241492.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dark Magic to USD was $ +0.01164897313492987.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00494416849316362
|-5.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013792333
|+1.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0219241492
|+27.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01164897313492987
|+17.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dark Magic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.63%
-5.84%
-19.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dark Magic is a utility token with a 1.5% transaction fee and price floor mechanics via its unique, locked liquidity pool wrapper token: Drax.. As products and partnerships are made where Dark Magic has functionality in its own and other ecosystems, the volume and transfers of Dark Magic increases. This increase also uplifts the amount of transaction fees that go towards yield farming rewards, future development, and burning where tokens are removed from supply forever. As more tokens are locked into the liquidity pool and tokens are burned, the price floor of Dark Magic increases over time, creating an exponential growth curve. As liquidity is locked, any paired tokens to Dark Magic beneath the price floor can be accessed via a call function and "swept out" to use for the benefit of the project such as creating additional yield farms and rewards for other products and actions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DMAGIC to AUD
A$0.12670551
|1 DMAGIC to GBP
￡0.06295431
|1 DMAGIC to EUR
€0.07570455
|1 DMAGIC to USD
$0.079689
|1 DMAGIC to MYR
RM0.3586005
|1 DMAGIC to TRY
₺2.80425591
|1 DMAGIC to JPY
¥12.46654716
|1 DMAGIC to RUB
₽8.20318566
|1 DMAGIC to INR
₹6.76878366
|1 DMAGIC to IDR
Rp1,285.30627167
|1 DMAGIC to PHP
₱4.68810387
|1 DMAGIC to EGP
￡E.4.05457632
|1 DMAGIC to BRL
R$0.48450912
|1 DMAGIC to CAD
C$0.11395527
|1 DMAGIC to BDT
৳9.48378789
|1 DMAGIC to NGN
₦123.16652151
|1 DMAGIC to UAH
₴3.32860953
|1 DMAGIC to VES
Bs4.064139
|1 DMAGIC to PKR
Rs22.09218147
|1 DMAGIC to KZT
₸41.67814389
|1 DMAGIC to THB
฿2.71819179
|1 DMAGIC to TWD
NT$2.60025207
|1 DMAGIC to CHF
Fr0.07092321
|1 DMAGIC to HKD
HK$0.61918353
|1 DMAGIC to MAD
.د.م0.79848378