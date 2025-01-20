DAOLaunch Price (DAL)
The live price of DAOLaunch (DAL) today is 0.01107041 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DAOLaunch Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.98 USD
- DAOLaunch price change within the day is -4.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DAOLaunch to USD was $ -0.00048905829327272.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DAOLaunch to USD was $ -0.0005882118.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DAOLaunch to USD was $ -0.0013585496.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DAOLaunch to USD was $ -0.002962428934663344.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00048905829327272
|-4.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005882118
|-5.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013585496
|-12.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002962428934663344
|-21.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of DAOLaunch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-4.23%
+1.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DAOLaunch is to create an open and inclusive competitive environment for startup investment- the Decentralized Venture Capital concept.DAOLaunch offers retail investors preferential investment conditions depending on their investment performance recorded on the blockchain. Recorded investments are not editable, as all negotiations are all on-chain. DAOLaunch investors can brand themselves as Decentralized Venture Capitalists and much like traditional VCs, they can negotiate more favorable investment terms.DAOLaunch aims to change the structure of shady behind-closed-door investment deals to an open and more competitive deal structure that takes place on the blockchain. This will drastically shake up the startup industry.
