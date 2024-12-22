CZ THE GOAT Price (CZGOAT)
The live price of CZ THE GOAT (CZGOAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 109.94K USD. CZGOAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CZ THE GOAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 30.18 USD
- CZ THE GOAT price change within the day is -3.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 831.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CZGOAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CZGOAT price information.
During today, the price change of CZ THE GOAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CZ THE GOAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CZ THE GOAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CZ THE GOAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.45%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CZ THE GOAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.45%
-14.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CZ, you’re the GOAT! We as a BNB community, presenting the $CZ MEME token—keeping CZ’s name ringing on Binance Smart Chain When CZ left the CEO throne at BINANCE, he didn’t just exit; he high-fived the crypto universe, slapped the DeFi dream awake, and built the swankiest crypto CEX in the galaxy. Dude’s the Elon Musk of crypto, making our heads spin with volume! CZ, you’re the GOAT we never knew we needed. We as a BNB community, presenting the $CZ MEME token—keeping CZ’s name ringing on Binance Smart Chain like it’s the hottest party in town! #CZMagic #SAFU4EVA #TheGOAT” Investors can confidently participate in this revolutionary project knowing the liquidity pool is locked, preventing the chances of a rug pull.
