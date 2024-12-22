cUSDC Price (CUSDC)
The live price of cUSDC (CUSDC) today is 0.02440452 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 36.34M USD. CUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key cUSDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 154.52 USD
- cUSDC price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.49B USD
During today, the price change of cUSDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cUSDC to USD was $ +0.0001073579.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cUSDC to USD was $ +0.0002022988.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cUSDC to USD was $ +0.000252673140742823.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001073579
|+0.44%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002022988
|+0.83%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000252673140742823
|+1.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of cUSDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.05%
+0.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Compound is an open-source, autonomous protocol built for developers, to unlock a universe of new financial applications. Interest and borrowing, for the open financial system.
