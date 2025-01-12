Curve Inu Price (CRVY)
The live price of Curve Inu (CRVY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 46.29K USD. CRVY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Curve Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 19.12 USD
- Curve Inu price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 42.13B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRVY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRVY price information.
During today, the price change of Curve Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Curve Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Curve Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Curve Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Curve Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Curvy is a Liquidity Layer accumulator aiming to educate and spread awareness about Curve.
