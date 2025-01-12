Ctez Price (CTEZ)
The live price of Ctez (CTEZ) today is 1.5 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CTEZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ctez Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.31K USD
- Ctez price change within the day is +1.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CTEZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTEZ price information.
During today, the price change of Ctez to USD was $ +0.02192351.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ctez to USD was $ -0.1492006500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ctez to USD was $ +1.1430639000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ctez to USD was $ +0.6825930745652592.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02192351
|+1.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1492006500
|-9.94%
|60 Days
|$ +1.1430639000
|+76.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.6825930745652592
|+83.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ctez: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+1.48%
-10.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ctez is a synthetic tez backed by tez for better composability as an alternative to the virtual baker. It can be used directly in smart-contracts that would typically pool tez together without the thorny question of “who’s baking”.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CTEZ to AUD
A$2.43
|1 CTEZ to GBP
￡1.215
|1 CTEZ to EUR
€1.455
|1 CTEZ to USD
$1.5
|1 CTEZ to MYR
RM6.735
|1 CTEZ to TRY
₺53.1
|1 CTEZ to JPY
¥236.505
|1 CTEZ to RUB
₽152.445
|1 CTEZ to INR
₹129.255
|1 CTEZ to IDR
Rp24,590.16
|1 CTEZ to PHP
₱88.5
|1 CTEZ to EGP
￡E.75.825
|1 CTEZ to BRL
R$9.18
|1 CTEZ to CAD
C$2.16
|1 CTEZ to BDT
৳182.97
|1 CTEZ to NGN
₦2,325.57
|1 CTEZ to UAH
₴63.705
|1 CTEZ to VES
Bs79.5
|1 CTEZ to PKR
Rs419.58
|1 CTEZ to KZT
₸795.33
|1 CTEZ to THB
฿52.02
|1 CTEZ to TWD
NT$49.665
|1 CTEZ to CHF
Fr1.365
|1 CTEZ to HKD
HK$11.67
|1 CTEZ to MAD
.د.م15.135