Cryptoshares Price (SHARES)
The live price of Cryptoshares (SHARES) today is 0.00023579 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHARES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cryptoshares Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.58 USD
- Cryptoshares price change within the day is +262.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cryptoshares to USD was $ +0.00017081.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cryptoshares to USD was $ +0.0004681344.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cryptoshares to USD was $ -0.0001872416.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cryptoshares to USD was $ -0.0011229813312147131.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00017081
|+262.86%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004681344
|+198.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001872416
|-79.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011229813312147131
|-82.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cryptoshares: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+262.86%
+145.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHARES is a masternode and PoS coin whose usecase platform will enable the conversion and monetization of blockchain projects into publicly quoted and tradeable equity. Blockchain projects usecases are collaterized and converted to a crypto digital pseudo-stock to be quoted and traded as equity shares on the Cryptoshares platform/network.
