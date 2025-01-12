CryptoDeliveryCoin Price (DCOIN)
The live price of CryptoDeliveryCoin (DCOIN) today is 0.0068621 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CryptoDeliveryCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 45.67 USD
- CryptoDeliveryCoin price change within the day is +0.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CryptoDeliveryCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoDeliveryCoin to USD was $ -0.0002711044.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoDeliveryCoin to USD was $ +0.0009211916.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoDeliveryCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.26%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002711044
|-3.95%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009211916
|+13.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoDeliveryCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.26%
-2.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crypto Delivery is a fun play-to-earn game on the BNB Network. In this game, you’ll be managing delivery vehicles to meet the rising demand for online purchases. Navigate through challenges, use your fleet wisely, and ensure timely deliveries to succeed in the virtual marketplace. The game supports popular web3 wallets like Metamask, allowing you to seamlessly manage earnings and transactions. Join the play-to-earn revolution, have a blast with Crypto Delivery, and explore the exciting world of decentralized gaming on the BNB Network
