Crypto Real Estate Price (CRE)
The live price of Crypto Real Estate (CRE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypto Real Estate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.72 USD
- Crypto Real Estate price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Crypto Real Estate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Real Estate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Real Estate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Real Estate to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Real Estate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Crypto Real Estate is a company bridging the gap between the real estate industry and cryptocurrencies through our mobile app and real world business ventures including a crypto hotel and cafes. What makes your project unique? It will be the first platform that supports trading real estate and offering services with payment in cryptocurrencies without the need for a third party (broker), and connecting people in the real estate industry looking for jobs or companies looking for employees. History of your project. The company behind the project, Crypto Real Estate, has been registered in Dubai in 2022. The CRE token is scheduled to launch in April 2023 on Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for your project? We aim to become one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency projects in the world. One of the ways we aim to achieve that is to have innovative utilities and completely secure products, from smart contracts to apps. Before the token launches, we'll be fully incorporated, doxxed, audited by at least two auditing companies, and have our first utility (real estate mobile app) live. After the launch we will begin expanding to our other goals - building the first ever crypto hotel in the world and then branching out. What can your token be used for? The token will be used for every product or service we offer - payments in our mobile app (discounts applied if paying with CRE), discounts and offers in our crypto hotels, as well as all the other products and services we will offer in the future (cafes, real estate property...)
