Crunchy Network Price (CRNCHY)
The live price of Crunchy Network (CRNCHY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRNCHY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crunchy Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.10 USD
- Crunchy Network price change within the day is +6.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRNCHY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRNCHY price information.
During today, the price change of Crunchy Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crunchy Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crunchy Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crunchy Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crunchy Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+6.41%
-37.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CRUNCH is the utility token of crunchy.network. It will aid funding development and will be able to be used to pay for service fees and/or to pay reduced service fees. Additionally some services may require that you hold a certain amount of CRUNCH in your wallet in order to utilize the service.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRNCHY to AUD
A$--
|1 CRNCHY to GBP
￡--
|1 CRNCHY to EUR
€--
|1 CRNCHY to USD
$--
|1 CRNCHY to MYR
RM--
|1 CRNCHY to TRY
₺--
|1 CRNCHY to JPY
¥--
|1 CRNCHY to RUB
₽--
|1 CRNCHY to INR
₹--
|1 CRNCHY to IDR
Rp--
|1 CRNCHY to PHP
₱--
|1 CRNCHY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CRNCHY to BRL
R$--
|1 CRNCHY to CAD
C$--
|1 CRNCHY to BDT
৳--
|1 CRNCHY to NGN
₦--
|1 CRNCHY to UAH
₴--
|1 CRNCHY to VES
Bs--
|1 CRNCHY to PKR
Rs--
|1 CRNCHY to KZT
₸--
|1 CRNCHY to THB
฿--
|1 CRNCHY to TWD
NT$--
|1 CRNCHY to CHF
Fr--
|1 CRNCHY to HKD
HK$--
|1 CRNCHY to MAD
.د.م--