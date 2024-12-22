CropperFinance Price (CRP)
The live price of CropperFinance (CRP) today is 0.00137191 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 219.58K USD. CRP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CropperFinance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 260.42 USD
- CropperFinance price change within the day is -10.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 160.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRP price information.
During today, the price change of CropperFinance to USD was $ -0.000169252169460221.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CropperFinance to USD was $ -0.0005865555.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CropperFinance to USD was $ -0.0007579162.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CropperFinance to USD was $ -0.0018784375890279738.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000169252169460221
|-10.98%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005865555
|-42.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007579162
|-55.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0018784375890279738
|-57.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of CropperFinance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-10.98%
-14.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Permission less yield farming platform on #solana , enabling any SPL project to offer yield farming to their holders in a few clicks.
|1 CRP to AUD
A$0.0021813369
|1 CRP to GBP
￡0.0010838089
|1 CRP to EUR
€0.0013033145
|1 CRP to USD
$0.00137191
|1 CRP to MYR
RM0.006173595
|1 CRP to TRY
₺0.0482775129
|1 CRP to JPY
¥0.2146216004
|1 CRP to RUB
₽0.1412244154
|1 CRP to INR
₹0.1165300354
|1 CRP to IDR
Rp22.1275775473
|1 CRP to PHP
₱0.0807094653
|1 CRP to EGP
￡E.0.0698027808
|1 CRP to BRL
R$0.0083412128
|1 CRP to CAD
C$0.0019618313
|1 CRP to BDT
৳0.1632710091
|1 CRP to NGN
₦2.1204103769
|1 CRP to UAH
₴0.0573046807
|1 CRP to VES
Bs0.06996741
|1 CRP to PKR
Rs0.3803346093
|1 CRP to KZT
₸0.7175226491
|1 CRP to THB
฿0.0467958501
|1 CRP to TWD
NT$0.0447654233
|1 CRP to CHF
Fr0.0012209999
|1 CRP to HKD
HK$0.0106597407
|1 CRP to MAD
.د.م0.0137465382