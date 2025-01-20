CRONK Price (CRONK)
The live price of CRONK (CRONK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRONK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CRONK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 200.85 USD
- CRONK price change within the day is -4.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CRONK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CRONK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CRONK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CRONK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+20.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-19.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CRONK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.52%
-4.36%
+33.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cronk is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency designed to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems. Built on a foundation of advanced blockchain technology, Cronk offers a versatile tokenomics model that prioritizes stability, liquidity, and sustainability. With a focus on community-driven governance, Cronk holders have a voice in shaping the token's future direction, ensuring transparency and fairness in decision-making processes. Through strategic partnerships and integration with leading DeFi platforms, Cronk aims to provide users with seamless access to a wide range of financial services, including lending, borrowing, and yield farming. With its innovative features and commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem, Cronk stands poised to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance, empowering users worldwide to participate in the future of finance.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
