$CROAK isn't just another meme coin. The Market is exploded and people are more bullish then ever. The constant chant of don't sleep, order in, and lock in has erupted across X social platforms. Enter croak... Bullfrogs don't sleep allowing Croak to stay on the grind every day. His story is your story. Believing in crypto to provide a better life for you and your family. Croak represents the dreams and goal we try to obtain through Web3. Art Culture are the keys to $CROAK With constant memes and illustrations being put out, our goal is to capture the hearts of the Solana community to believe in more for themselves. Crypto Runs On Absolute Konviction

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.