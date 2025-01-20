Cri3X is creating virtual eXperiences across Metaverse partner platforms. Not bound by borders as Metaverse platforms are, Cri3X is positioned to integrate across multiple web3 communities, providing Web3 virtual entertainment content via our Cri3X virtual cinema chain, film IP P2E gaming, musical events, screening parties and VR first person Avatar experiences in the Metaverse. We have the opportunity to be an agile player in the Metaverse, crossing boundaries, virtual worlds and engaging communities through Entertainment eXperiences and utilising and creating unique IP, either developed within our creative team structure to working with emerging filmmakers, gaming devs , musicians and artists to bring their original IP to life in VR via our ecosystem. CRI3X token The CRI3X Token is a fungible cryptographic token. The Token will, over time, become the main utility token and in-game currency of RETROGRESSION GAME and Film Crib virtual cinemas and associated ticketed events and are intended to be leveraged across P&E utility-based video games and experiences.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.