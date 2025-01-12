Craze Price (CRAZE)
The live price of Craze (CRAZE) today is 0.00462623 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.62M USD. CRAZE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Craze Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.94K USD
- Craze price change within the day is +3.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRAZE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Craze to USD was $ +0.0001499.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Craze to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Craze to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Craze to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001499
|+3.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Craze: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+3.35%
-33.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Future of Memecoins on Ethereum Launch Meme Coins Gaslessly. Stake Craze Token. Share the Revenue. Welcome to the first gasless Ethereum memecoin platform, built to dominate the bull run. Stake your Craze Tokens and earn a share of our billion-dollar potential. About Craze.fun Revolutionizing Memecoins on Ethereum At Craze.fun, we’re redefining what’s possible in the world of memecoins. Inspired by the groundbreaking success of Pump.fun, we’ve built the first gasless memecoin launchpad on Ethereum, solving the problem of high gas fees that have long plagued the Ethereum network. Our mission is simple Empower creators with an accessible, low-cost platform to launch their meme coins. Reward the community by sharing 50% of platform revenue with Craze Token stakers. Drive innovation in the Ethereum ecosystem with tools and utilities that grow alongside the memecoin market. With the bull run upon us, Craze.fun is more than a platform - it’s a movement. We’re combining Ethereum’s global liquidity with the explosive power of memecoins to create a billion-dollar ecosystem where everyone, from creators to investors, can thrive.
