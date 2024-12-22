Covesting Price (COV)
The live price of Covesting (COV) today is 0.02852331 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 534.11K USD. COV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Covesting Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.13 USD
- Covesting price change within the day is -0.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.73M USD
During today, the price change of Covesting to USD was $ -0.00012724744067655.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Covesting to USD was $ +0.0020557605.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Covesting to USD was $ +0.0148743128.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Covesting to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00012724744067655
|-0.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0020557605
|+7.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0148743128
|+52.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Covesting: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.44%
-56.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Covesting is a Blockchain based peer-to-peer asset management platform. Investors can easily browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional crypto currency traders and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting.
