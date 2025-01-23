Counterfire Economic Coin Price (CEC)
The live price of Counterfire Economic Coin (CEC) today is 0.01180813 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Counterfire Economic Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 675.56K USD
- Counterfire Economic Coin price change within the day is +1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Counterfire Economic Coin to USD was $ +0.00013929.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Counterfire Economic Coin to USD was $ +0.0055860425.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Counterfire Economic Coin to USD was $ -0.0032388354.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Counterfire Economic Coin to USD was $ +0.001549682946641864.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013929
|+1.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0055860425
|+47.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0032388354
|-27.42%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001549682946641864
|+15.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Counterfire Economic Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+1.19%
-3.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Anime-style mobile game featuring both MOBA and battle royale. Counter Fire is a unique mobile anime MOBA game that incorporates elements of Battle Royale and leverages blockchain technology. Developed by CEBG Studio, our team comprises more than 30 seasoned game creators with leading experiences from Giant Interactive, Shanda Group, Lilith Games, and NetEase. Our objective is to attract the next billion players by offering a free-to-play-to-earn casual gaming experience through Counter Fire. Our game prioritizes accessibility, playability, sociability, and scalability, all supported by our ecosystem token, $CEC.
