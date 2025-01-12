COSMIC on Base Price ($COSMIC)
The live price of COSMIC on Base ($COSMIC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $COSMIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key COSMIC on Base Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.60 USD
- COSMIC on Base price change within the day is +1.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the $COSMIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $COSMIC price information.
During today, the price change of COSMIC on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of COSMIC on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of COSMIC on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of COSMIC on Base to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of COSMIC on Base: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+1.10%
-10.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing COSMIC the first ever MEME404 project! The more tokens you collect, the more rare of an NFT you're minted. But if the tokens in your wallet drop below your tier, your NFT will burn, and you will end up with something less rare!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $COSMIC to AUD
A$--
|1 $COSMIC to GBP
￡--
|1 $COSMIC to EUR
€--
|1 $COSMIC to USD
$--
|1 $COSMIC to MYR
RM--
|1 $COSMIC to TRY
₺--
|1 $COSMIC to JPY
¥--
|1 $COSMIC to RUB
₽--
|1 $COSMIC to INR
₹--
|1 $COSMIC to IDR
Rp--
|1 $COSMIC to PHP
₱--
|1 $COSMIC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $COSMIC to BRL
R$--
|1 $COSMIC to CAD
C$--
|1 $COSMIC to BDT
৳--
|1 $COSMIC to NGN
₦--
|1 $COSMIC to UAH
₴--
|1 $COSMIC to VES
Bs--
|1 $COSMIC to PKR
Rs--
|1 $COSMIC to KZT
₸--
|1 $COSMIC to THB
฿--
|1 $COSMIC to TWD
NT$--
|1 $COSMIC to CHF
Fr--
|1 $COSMIC to HKD
HK$--
|1 $COSMIC to MAD
.د.م--