Convex FXS Price (CVXFXS)
The live price of Convex FXS (CVXFXS) today is 1.95 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CVXFXS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Convex FXS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.01K USD
- Convex FXS price change within the day is -8.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CVXFXS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CVXFXS price information.
During today, the price change of Convex FXS to USD was $ -0.176367741491763.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Convex FXS to USD was $ +0.5452630950.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Convex FXS to USD was $ +0.3800982900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Convex FXS to USD was $ +0.5921217341054437.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.176367741491763
|-8.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.5452630950
|+27.96%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3800982900
|+19.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.5921217341054437
|+43.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Convex FXS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.28%
-8.29%
+6.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CVXFXS to AUD
A$3.1395
|1 CVXFXS to GBP
￡1.599
|1 CVXFXS to EUR
€1.8915
|1 CVXFXS to USD
$1.95
|1 CVXFXS to MYR
RM8.775
|1 CVXFXS to TRY
₺69.381
|1 CVXFXS to JPY
¥304.2
|1 CVXFXS to RUB
₽200.1285
|1 CVXFXS to INR
₹168.6945
|1 CVXFXS to IDR
Rp31,967.208
|1 CVXFXS to PHP
₱114.036
|1 CVXFXS to EGP
￡E.98.085
|1 CVXFXS to BRL
R$11.8365
|1 CVXFXS to CAD
C$2.808
|1 CVXFXS to BDT
৳236.9055
|1 CVXFXS to NGN
₦3,032.64
|1 CVXFXS to UAH
₴82.095
|1 CVXFXS to VES
Bs105.3
|1 CVXFXS to PKR
Rs543.309
|1 CVXFXS to KZT
₸1,034.475
|1 CVXFXS to THB
฿67.0995
|1 CVXFXS to TWD
NT$64.0575
|1 CVXFXS to CHF
Fr1.7745
|1 CVXFXS to HKD
HK$15.171
|1 CVXFXS to MAD
.د.م19.578